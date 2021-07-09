Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

