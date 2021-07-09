CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Shares Acquired by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP boosted its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,633 shares during the quarter. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCAC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

NYSE CCAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,994. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.