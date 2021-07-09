CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $31.16

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.16, but opened at $32.34. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 724 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

