Cipher (CPR) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $145,390.48 and approximately $86,621.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00231035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001416 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.76 or 0.00707925 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

