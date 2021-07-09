CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.43.

Air Canada stock opened at C$25.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.38.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

