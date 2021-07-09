CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,177 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of HP opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $36.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

