CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 124 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $193,933,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In related news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $74,632,591.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRAH opened at $165.21 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

