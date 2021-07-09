CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $89,134,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $48,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,172,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,127,000 after acquiring an additional 997,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,979,000 after acquiring an additional 988,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $41.75 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

