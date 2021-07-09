CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $324,000 Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of VOYA opened at $60.24 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

