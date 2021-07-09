Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 102.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 23.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Chubb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $157.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

