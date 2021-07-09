Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,597.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,597.00 and last traded at $1,569.55, with a volume of 2734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,566.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securiti upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,412.23. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 110.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

