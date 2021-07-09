Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

CMMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 152,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $202.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.21. Equities analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $74,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $239,000. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

