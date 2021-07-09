Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Raised to “Positive” at OTR Global

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

CHKP stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.01. The company had a trading volume of 56,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.13.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

