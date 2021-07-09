Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report sales of $317.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.20 million and the highest is $334.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $310.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Chart Industries stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.84. Chart Industries has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,674,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after buying an additional 262,452 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

