Charles Ferry Acquires 39 Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Charles Ferry purchased 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £141.96 ($185.47).
BRW stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.65) on Friday. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 371.50 ($4.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 350.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.
About Brewin Dolphin
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.
