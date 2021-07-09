Charles Ferry Acquires 39 Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Charles Ferry purchased 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £141.96 ($185.47).

BRW stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.65) on Friday. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 371.50 ($4.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 350.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

BRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.