Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of 4D pharma in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
NASDAQ LBPS opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. 4D pharma has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05.
4D pharma Company Profile
4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.
