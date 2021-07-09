Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of 4D pharma in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ LBPS opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. 4D pharma has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPS. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D pharma during the first quarter worth about $57,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in 4D pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 4D pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

