ChainX Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $33.08 million and approximately $685,685.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00009167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00165139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,595.48 or 1.00033592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.77 or 0.00943220 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,744,675 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

