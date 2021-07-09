Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 9,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,635,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Cerus alerts:

The company has a market cap of $902.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.73.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.