Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of CERE opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.50. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,003,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,162,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

