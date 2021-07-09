Centiva Capital LP Takes $564,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MP. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,093,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MP opened at $36.71 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.