Centiva Capital LP Reduces Stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.15% of East Resources Acquisition worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 101.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERES stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

