Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth $400,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,748,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $24,950,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WALDU opened at $10.30 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.22.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

