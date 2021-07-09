Centiva Capital LP Makes New $587,000 Investment in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $7,345,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $3,449,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,411 shares of company stock worth $1,604,720. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

