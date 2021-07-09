Centiva Capital LP Invests $672,000 in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMPM. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Turmeric Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

