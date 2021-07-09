Centiva Capital LP Invests $597,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.01.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

