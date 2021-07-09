Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.36 Million

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post $186.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.10 million and the highest is $202.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $90.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $784.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.44 million to $852.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $877.97 million, with estimates ranging from $736.17 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.34.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 790,620 shares in the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. 296,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,750. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.74. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.