Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post $186.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.10 million and the highest is $202.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $90.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $784.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.44 million to $852.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $877.97 million, with estimates ranging from $736.17 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.34.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 790,620 shares in the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. 296,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,750. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.74. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

