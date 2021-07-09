Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

CDR stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.62. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

