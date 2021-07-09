CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2,520.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $176.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.29. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

