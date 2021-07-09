Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 599,712 shares.The stock last traded at $117.57 and had previously closed at $116.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Argus lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,987,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after acquiring an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

