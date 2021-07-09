Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8,309.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 70,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.30.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

