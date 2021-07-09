Cascades (TSE:CAS) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.86.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.23.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

