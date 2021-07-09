CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CarMax were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in CarMax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,058 shares of company stock worth $46,542,239. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

