Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,649. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

