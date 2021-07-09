Cardano Price Tops $1.30 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $41.45 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00061366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00036061 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00263390 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006236 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.