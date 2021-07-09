Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

CPB traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,690. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,594,000 after acquiring an additional 864,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.