Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.00. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 131,945 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $549.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,981 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

