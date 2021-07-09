Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.