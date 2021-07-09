Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.20. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 5,995 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.85 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.2885128 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

