CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.13. CalAmp shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 255,323 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMP. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $425.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.58.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

