Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 885 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,147,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 749,850 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Stephens increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.