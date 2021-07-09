Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.63 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $193.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

