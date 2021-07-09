Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,198,000 after purchasing an additional 377,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,764,000 after buying an additional 797,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.97 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

