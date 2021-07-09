Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,753 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $115,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $3,980,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $4,150,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $486,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,782.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $19.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

CADE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

