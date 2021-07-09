Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives $19.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

Several brokerages have commented on COG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.