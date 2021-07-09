Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BZLFY. Bank of America lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.89.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

