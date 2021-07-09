Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stake Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,924 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bunge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 371,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Bunge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,552,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

