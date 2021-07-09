Bulleon Reaches Market Cap of $4,669.14 (BUL)

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Bulleon has a total market capitalization of $4,669.14 and $1.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bulleon has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bulleon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00121262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00165315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,766.44 or 0.99933099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.77 or 0.00953895 BTC.

Bulleon Profile

Bulleon’s total supply is 1,160,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,353 coins. The Reddit community for Bulleon is /r/Bulleon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulleon’s official Twitter account is @Bulleon_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bulleon is medium.com/@Bulleon_net . Bulleon’s official website is bulleon.io

