BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Director Sells $6,451,500.00 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.32.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

