Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,000 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises approximately 2.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $60,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

BC stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,322. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.18. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

