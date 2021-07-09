BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$118.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$118.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

TSE DOO traded up C$0.41 on Friday, hitting C$98.02. The stock had a trading volume of 62,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,212. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$99.21. BRP has a 52-week low of C$54.40 and a 52-week high of C$119.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

